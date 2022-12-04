John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
NYSE HPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,993. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
