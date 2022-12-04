JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

JOAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $4.93 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

Insider Transactions at JOANN

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in JOANN during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JOANN by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JOANN by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JOANN by 67.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

