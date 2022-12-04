Jefferies Financial Group Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $298.90 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average is $231.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Biogen by 598.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

