Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Glencore (LON:GLEN) a GBX 700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.97) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 615.42 ($7.36).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 558.30 ($6.68) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 349.40 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.60 ($6.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 506.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.28 billion and a PE ratio of 569.69.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

