JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGSGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 643,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,148. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.93.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 293.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

See Also

