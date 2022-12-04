JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 643,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,148. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.93.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 293.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

