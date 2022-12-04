Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Up 7.2% in November

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $125.09. 736,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

