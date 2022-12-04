Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $69.90 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dividend History for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

