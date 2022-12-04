Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ISDR traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.78. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Issuer Direct

In other news, Director J. Patrick Galleher bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $51,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Issuer Direct

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 115,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.