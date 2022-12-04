iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

