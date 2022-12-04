iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.