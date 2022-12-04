iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,438,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818,150 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,583,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,316,000 after buying an additional 434,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.62. 332,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

