iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 160,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $46.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.