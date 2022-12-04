iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

INDY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,210. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,018,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

