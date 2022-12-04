iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,181 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. 227,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

