IPVERSE Price Down 3.6% This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $20,038.70 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

