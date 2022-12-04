Invitoken Hits 1-Day Volume of $86,296.49 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00009105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $86,296.49 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

