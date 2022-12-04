InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Purchases A$44,550.00 in Stock

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV – Get Rating) insider Peter Hodge bought 150,000 shares of InvestSMART Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,550.00 ($29,700.00).

InvestSMART Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

Get InvestSMART Group alerts:

InvestSMART Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial products and services to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance products and services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for InvestSMART Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvestSMART Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.