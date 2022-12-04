Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Investar Stock Up 0.2 %

ISTR stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $216.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.50. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.72.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. Analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In related news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Read More

