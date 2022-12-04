Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Position Raised by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,707,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,528,408 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up 5.0% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $41,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 129,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 157.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSE:VVR remained flat at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,241. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

