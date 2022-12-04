Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 740.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 203,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 179,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 707,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,375. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.