InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 108.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

