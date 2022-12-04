InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,128 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 942.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

