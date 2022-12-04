International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $852,000.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

