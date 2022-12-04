Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.69. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

