Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.43 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.43 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
