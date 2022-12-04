Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $24,760.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $26.03 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

