Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $24,760.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,781,212.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hudson Global Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ HSON opened at $26.03 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on HSON. StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Further Reading
