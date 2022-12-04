Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Innospec Price Performance
Shares of IOSP opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
Featured Stories
