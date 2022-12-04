Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of IOSP opened at $111.29 on Thursday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,787,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

