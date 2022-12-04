Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 8,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after buying an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 36.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

IR traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,689. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

