Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,958,800 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 4,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49,588.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock remained flat at $9.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFSUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.30 ($10.62) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

