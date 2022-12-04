Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

