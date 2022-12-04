Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of IMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,186. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.