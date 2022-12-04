Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 6,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,186. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

