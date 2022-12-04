Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 654,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,299,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ikena Oncology

IKNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ikena Oncology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

