Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Short Interest Update

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.36 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 654,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 27.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,299,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
