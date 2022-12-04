Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Has $50.60 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 3.0% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.45% of Roku worth $50,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Roku by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,065,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.52. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

