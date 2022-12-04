Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Update

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUIZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,030. Huize has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Huize ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

