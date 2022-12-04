Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $235.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $249.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.55. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $261.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

