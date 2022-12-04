HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,250,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 31,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 5,259,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,345,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

