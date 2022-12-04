Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 121.1 days.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 987. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

