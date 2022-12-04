Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

HRL stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

