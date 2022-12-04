Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.19) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 214.50 ($2.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.95 million and a PE ratio of 893.75. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.40 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.52).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.