Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.0 days.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

HSHPF stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Investec raised Hill & Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

