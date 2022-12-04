Hidigital btc Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,275.18 (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc was first traded on February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hidigital btc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hidigital btc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hidigital btc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hidigital btc using one of the exchanges listed above.

