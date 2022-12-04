HI Price Reaches $0.0247 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. HI has a total market cap of $68.40 million and $764,692.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,100.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021202 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00242382 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02408798 USD and is down -7.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $808,985.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

