HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG remained flat at $4.49 during midday trading on Friday. 11,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,574. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 167.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HF Foods Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.

