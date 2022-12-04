HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Down 10.2% in November

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,900 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 698,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG remained flat at $4.49 during midday trading on Friday. 11,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,574. HF Foods Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HF Foods Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food service distributor to Asian restaurants located in the Southeastern, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. It distributes Asian specialty food items, meat and poultry products, seafood, fresh produce, packaging and other items, and commodities.
