Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $195,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 73,720 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,159 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

