Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $184,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 32.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

