Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,352 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,075,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.