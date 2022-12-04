Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 18.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 111,036 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

