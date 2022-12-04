HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in November

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,952,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 4,845,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,952.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($36.08) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($45.36) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $96.38.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.