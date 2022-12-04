Helium Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00013308 BTC on popular exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $303.11 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,146,545 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
