Hedera Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.06 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Hedera has a total market cap of $930.02 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00080862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000269 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04787908 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $10,244,835.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

